“I thought Nick Saban was sensational”: College GameDay host Rece Davis commends former HC’s engaging analysis of draftees at 2024 NFL draft

College GameDay host Rece Davis heaped praise on Nick Saban for how well he performed during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Saban retired as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide but has since entered the broadcast world.

During the 2024 NFL Draft, Saban was on the ESPN College GameDay desk to help break down the athletes and picks. After the draft concluded, fans were pleased with how well Saban did, and his host Rece Davis was also impressed by the former college coach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“I thought he was sensational,” Davis said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “He was so prepared, which comes as no surprise to you guys or to anyone else. He had studied tape. He had read stuff on guys. He had talked to general managers, he had talked to coaches. He knew this stuff inside out."

“There was a point a few days before, because of the ABC broadcast where it sort of focuses on the personalities and the paths that the players have taken to get to that point, he said ‘I wish someone had really let me in on this so I could have found out more about these stories.’ And I said, ‘No, no, we want you to be Nick Saban. You have plenty of these stories from playing against them, recruiting them, and running across them in camps. Just share them.'”

It shouldn't be a surprise that Saban was that good at the desk as he has years of experience in college, and is arguably the best coach ever. But, it was a nice touch to have him be a part of the NFL draft coverage and fans hope that is something that will continue in the future.

Will Nick Saban be on College GameDay this season?

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will appear on College GameDay during the upcoming college football season.

ESPN announced that Saban will primarily serve as an analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay" and also will lend his expertise across ESPN's platforms to a variety of events, including the NFL draft and SEC media days.

Whenever College GameDay was at Alabama, Saban would go on the show, so he does have experience doing it.

In his coaching career, Saban is 292-71-1 as a college coach and won seven national championships, with six of them being at Alabama.