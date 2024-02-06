"I've seen Brock play since college": Patrick Mahomes goes all-in with praises for Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy's CFB career

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't surprised to see Brock Purdy having the success he has had. Mahomes and Purdy are set to play against each other as Kansas City takes on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The game is a battle of two different quarterbacks. Mahomes was a first-round pick and projected to be a starter in the NFL, while Purdy was the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft but has overcome the odds to be the 49ers' starting quarterback.

Brock Purdy has played well as the starting QB. However, on Super Bowl opening night on Monday, Mahomes said that he isn't surprised to see Purdy's success.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I’ve seen Brock play since college. I knew how good he was,” Mahomes said at Super Bowl Opening Night. “I watched him play — I watch the Big 12 a lot, so I watched him play a ton.

"He was a winner, and he made plays happen all through his college career. Usually when you can make it happen in college, no matter what your surroundings are and turn around a program like he did at Iowa State, you’re going to make it happen when you get your opportunity in the NFL.

"So I wasn’t very surprised he’s had the success that he’s had because he’s a winner and he’s a guy that goes out there and competes, and I’ve always said, more than a football player, you’ve got to be someone who competes, and he’s always been one of those guys.”

In his college career, Brock Purdy played four years at Iowa State, from 2018 until 2021, and started 46 games.

During his tenure with the Cyclones, Purdy led the team to a 29-17 record, throwing for 12,170 yards, 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. Despite having success in college, he wasn't highly touted and ended up being the last overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Kyle Shanahan knew Brock Purdy would succeed

Along with Patrick Mahomes not being surprised by Brock Purdy's success, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan also saw something in Purdy very early.

In Purdy's first training camp, with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance ahead of him, Shanahan knew the Iowa State product was his best QB, telling owner Jed York.

"Brock was so good right away. With every rep he got, he was always the same, and he only got a couple of them. So, it was easy for me to say, because in his few reps he was the best," Shanahan said, via NFL.com.

"But, if you know that for a fact, I mean, then you do what you do right away, but he was the best and you ease that on. Every time he got a little more reps, it was the same when he only got two. And so when it was all said and done and he got a lot of playing time, it's like, 'Oh, this looks exactly like what I told you when I was irritated, and he only had three reps, and I said 'no, he's the best.'"

With Brock Purdy under center, the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl in his second season, and San Francisco is two-point favorites to win on Sunday.