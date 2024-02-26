"I wanna go do some spoken word": $45 million valued Deion Sanders reveals a unique wish as Colorado offseason continues

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has expressed an unconventional desire to try his hand at poetry. The outspoken Pro Football Hall of Famer is considering attending an open mic event in Denver, Colorado.

Sanders, estimated to be worth around $45 million in 2024, per The Richest, shared his desire to try spoken word poetry in a YouTube video posted by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., on his "Well Off Media" channel on Sunday.

“A spoken word place in Denver,” Sanders said. “Because I wanna go do some spoken word, like I want to go watch spoken word … yeah, a poetry type stuff.”

(Timestamp: 4:41)

"Coach Prime" performing poetry on a stage in front of an audience would be a new art form for him, far away from his usual football coaching. However, with his gift of gab and hard-hitting thoughts, Sanders is bound to captivate his audience.

Deion Sanders is spending his offseason in Boulder, Colorado, preparing his team for its first season in the Big 12. Meanwhile, the Buffs underwent extreme Marine training last month and were seen practicing drills under the watchful eyes of coach Sanders in the latest video.

The team struggled in 2023 with a disappointing 4-8 record after starting 3-0. However, this offseason, the team ranked as the top recruiting class in the Big 12 and fifth nationally, according to 247Sports.

Will Deion Sanders’ magic work in Boulder?

Coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes

Coach Prime will begin his second spring practice season in Boulder on March 18, with the spring game scheduled for April 27.

In other news, the Buffaloes have acquired former four-star prospect offensive lineman Tyler Johnson from Houston. Johnson served as the left guard for the Cougars last season and conceded just one sack in 402 chances.

Additionally, three other transfers, Kahlil Benson from Indiana, Yakiri Walker from UConn and Justin Mayers from UTEP, are also expected to fortify Colorado's offensive line in the upcoming season.

Former Hoosiers OL Benson transferred to Colorado with two years to play and started all 12 games in 2023 at right tackle. Walker played as a center for the Huskies for two seasons, appearing in 17 games. In 2023, he played in all 12 games, taking 797 snaps. OL Mayers started every game at left guard in his last two seasons and played 35 games over five seasons with the Miners.

