"I want to thank Jim for everything": Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel full of thanks as Jim Harbaugh makes way out of the program to the NFL

After months of uncertainty concerning his future at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh has decided to return to the NFL. He's set to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Chargers after agreeing terms with the franchise, marking the end of his tenure in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to their first national championship since 1997 earlier this month and is ending his time at the program when the ovation is at its loudest. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel was full of thanks to the coach in his farewell statement.

“I want to thank Jim for everything he has done for our football program, athletic department and the University of Michigan over the past nine years, Manuel said.”

“Every day, he has worked extremely hard to elevate the stature of Michigan across the world, with the goal of winning championships and developing young men on and off the football field.”

Jim Harbaugh achieved his aim at Michigan

When Jim Harbaugh returned to his alma mater as a coach in 2015, he had a lot of goals he wanted to achieve with the Wolverines.

Nine years later, Manuel reckons Harbaugh was able to achieve those dreams in his successful tenure in charge of the program.

“Jim did exactly what he sought to do at Michigan, build our program to consistently win Big Ten Championships and compete for national championships, culminating with a record three straight outright conference titles and the national championship this year.”

Manuel lauded the coach's off-field efforts and success, noting the kind of experience and development he brought to the players who played under him.

“He did the same off the field by graduating his players and providing life experiences through mentorships, internships and team trips around the globe.”

Michigan offered to make Jim Harbaugh the highest-paid college football coach

Michigan obviously wanted Jim Harbaugh to continue as the program's head coach.

Warde Manuel disclosed in his statement that the coach was offered a new contract that would have made him the highest earning in the landscape. However, he wanted a future in the NFL.

“We have been discussing a new contract that would make Jim the highest-paid coach in college football. In the end, he wanted to explore and ultimately decided to pursue a return to coaching in the NFL.”

It marks Harbaugh's second stint on the professional stage. He was previously the head of the San Francisco 49ers from 2012 to 2015 and led them to the Super Bowl. He lost the championship game to the Baltimore Ravens, who were led by his brother, John Harbaugh.