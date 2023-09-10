"I wanted to wake up and feel it": Colorado HC Deion Sanders reveals unique twist to his game-day preparations vs. Nebraska

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders stunned with a massive win in Week 1. As the Buffs progressed in their gaming journey ahead, they faced Nebraska as a threat, crushing them in a 36-14 upset.

Expand Tweet

Sanders established clearly that, going forward, his team has big plans for the season. He is forging the Buffs into a go-getter team, and his unique style is forceful. Deion Sanders has revealed his preparations ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes' face-off against Nebraska.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Sanders reveals how he prepares for a game

Expand Tweet

Colorado's head coach, Deion Sanders, added intrigue to the upcoming showdown against Nebraska by spending his Friday night in his office. He explained his unconventional choice, which was fueled by his desire to be connected. He said:

"I slept in my office. I wanted to wake up and see the stadium. I wanted to wake up and feel it," Sanders told FOX's Big Noon Kickoff.

Expand Tweet

Colorado enters the game riding high on expectation charts after upsetting TCU, now ranked at 22nd place. Sanders' charisma and coaching talent have ignited the fan base, resulting in an expected sellout at Folsom Field.

Nebraska's quest for redemption: Showdown with Colorado

Nebraska suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Minnesota Vikings who gained an upset at 13-10. The game day was a rollercoaster ride where Nebraska had almost reached a favorable end until a costly fumble.

Going forward against Colorado Buffaloes, Nebraska sought redemption following their astonishing loss. The collision of football titans who did the unexpected in their Week 1 games promises an electric atmosphere in Boulder.

Nebraska faced the Colorado Buffaloes in 2019 and 2018. The previously unranked Colorado scored a 34-31 and 33-28 upset (respectively) subsequently. Nebraska won against the Colorado Buffaloes in 2010 winning at a staggering 45-17.

Expand Tweet

Coach Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes secured an upset at 45-42 against TCU Horned Frogs. As the match concluded, the Colorado Buffaloes proved their mettle against Nebraska in a dominating win at 36-14.

Looking to place a bet on Week 2's college football games? Explore our best offer for new users on FanDuel