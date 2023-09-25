"I will give ANY ATTORNEY 80% of a settlement" - 'Tiger King' threatens legal action against Jordan Travis following his $31.24-priced T-shirt sales

Jordan Travis led Florida State to a 31-24 win over Clemson at Death Valley on Saturday. That ended the Seminoles' seven-game losing streak to the Tigers since 2014 and put the team in reckoning for a College Football Playoffs spot.

His performance in the Atlantic Coast Conference rivalry game earned the Heisman Trophy hopeful the nickname "The Tiger King." However, that hasn't gone well with Joseph Maldonado, professionally known as Joe Exotic, who's threatening a lawsuit for trademark theft.

“Jordan Travis was 6 years old when I became The Tiger King. It is my trademark, my intellectual property, and I'm sick of others cashing in on my Trademark just because President Biden cares nothing about me being wrongfully in prison in America.

"I will give ANY ATTORNEY 80% of a settlement to sue Jordan Travis and ALL companies selling stuff using Tiger King.”

What did Jordan Travis accomplish on Saturday?

On Saturday, Travis notably became the quarterback with the most touchdowns in the program's history. He overtook Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke (81) when he located Leon Coleman for the game-winning touchdown.

That has resulted in Florida State fans referring to Travis as “The Tiger King." Travis and his marketing team wasted no time in capitalizing on his new moniker following FSU's win against Clemson. They deployed a marketing plan to make millions out of the new name.

They released a shirt featuring an image of Travis seated on a throne with a crown on his head, set against the backdrop of Tigers in Clemson and LSU colors. The design, known as 'Jordan Travis College King 2.0,' is available for purchase at a price of $31.24, which cleverly references the final score of the game.

Joe Exotic, though, asserts ownership of the trademark for the name and has utilized it to promote his career as an exotic animal trainer.

Joe Exotic is out to get the quarterbacks

Joe Exotic’s complaint and legal threat on Jordan Travis comes days after he criticized Heisman Trophy winner and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on social media.

The self-proclaimed Tiger Kings believes it’s time thata football quarterbacks stop trademark theft.

“Time quarterbacks and anyone else in this country stops stealing from others. Which attorney would like to take this multimillion dollar case? DM me!”

It''s unclear how he moves ahead with the legal threat. Notably, Exotic was handed a 22-year prison sentence in 2019 after being convicted on federal charges related to animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder-for-hire.