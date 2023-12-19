"I will uproot everything in Miami and come to Colorado" - Chad Johnson jokingly vows to leave it all behind for a coaching job under Deion Sanders

Legendary ex-NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson joined forces with football coach and former NFL player Deion Sanders on his podcast Nightcap.

The Buffaloes had a strong start with a 3-0 record but ended the season with a 4-8 record under Deion Sanders’ first season as coach.

Based on those results, during the discussion, Johnson made a comical vow to leave his current lifestyle behind to join Sanders' coaching staff.

"I'm gonna put you on the spot right now since I already had 37 jobs Let's make it 38,” Johnson jokingly said, “and how about you have me to come be there assistant receiver coach."

Chad Ochocinco Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver, continued:

"Listen, I love the kids. If you give me a job. I will move to Colorado, man. I will uproot everything in Miami and come to Colorado. I got my right hand up."

In response, Sanders chuckled and said,

“That's your left ... that's your left, on TV that's your right! We know you.”

Sanders first declined, claiming Johnson hadn't fully committed to teaching, but later decided to bring him on as an analyst, which wouldn't require him to be there every day.

Nonetheless, Sanders, who recently signed a five-year contract with Colorado worth $29.5 million, expressed contentment with his current position.

Deion Sanders gets real about his future NFL coaching

Shannon Sharpe read a question from a fan, who asked "Coach Prime" if he would be interested in becoming the new head coach or the general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers after Brandon Staley was fired.

Deion Sanders, 56, says he loves college and doesn’t want to do pros.

“I don’t want to do Pros I Love College. I would never do pros,” Sanders preferring the college level due to its purity and amateurism.

However, Sanders also talked about the challenges of coaching in a locker room with players who don’t give their all.

“Play for the money…they had a lot of talent and they didn’t they just messed it around.”

Deion Sanders discussed his difficulty understanding NFL players who lack effort, contrasting it with his high-effort playing days.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season