Sherrone Moore was promoted to the head coaching role at Michigan Wolverines following Jim Harbaugh's departure to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers. The choice of Moore was a simple one as he's been with the program since 2018 and led them in four games last season.

However, as a substantive head coach, there’ve been questions about what he could change in the national championship-winning team. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Rich Eisen Show,” Moore noted that he will be treading on the same path as Harbaugh.

"(Parents and recruits) just ask me will the program be run the same, what the staff will look like and I think all those questions will be answered,” Moore said. “As far as the program being run the same, if it’s not broken, don't fix it.”

“There are a lot of things we did phenomenally here and I want to continue that path, but there’s not going to be a wholesale change with the culture and brotherhood we have, because I’ve been here six years and I understand what it's taken to get there and I'm not going to mess that up," he added.

Sherrone Moore to add his own touch to the team

While Sherrone Moore said he will not be conducting a wholesale change on the Michigan football program, he indicated there will be a minor adjustment as he takes over the helm of affairs at Ann Arbor.

The 38-year-old intends to effectively imprint his influence on the program, focusing on enhancing Michigan's aggression in recruiting, game planning, and reinforcing a robust ground game mentality. These are areas the new coach believes can take the Wolverines to a new height. He said (via On3.com):

“I'm full of enthusiasm just like Coach Harbaugh but I'm just a little different than him. I'm going to put my touch on the program. We're going to have fun just like we did before”.

“We're going to be super aggressive in recruiting, super aggressive in everything we do. The toughness, the physicality, the smash mentality that we have in the offensive line room. We just continue to carry out through the University of Michigan football program.”

Considering the level at which Michigan has competed in the last three seasons, Sherrone Moore undoubtedly has a difficult job ahead of him. He will be under pressure to sustain the program's dominance on the field, which became the hallmark of Jim Harbaugh's era.