While four Colorado players will be participating in the 2025 NFL Combine, Shilo Sanders didn't get an invite to the event. He won't be joining the likes of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, later this week.

The absence of the safety from the event has subjected him to a series of trolls. Many are asking him to quit football and build a career in content-making like his brother Deion Sanders Jr. Shilo Sanders took to X to respond to the trolls.

“Got a new camera,” Shilo said in a video released by his brother Deion Sanders Jr. on X. “'Cause everyone is like, ‘Try and pick up the camera. You didn't get invited to the Combine. Try and pick up the camera like your brother.’ If y'all know how much Bucky makes, y'all wouldn't be saying that. 'Cause that is actually a salaried career.”

Deion Sanders Jr. runs a media company - Well Off Media, that primarily operates on YouTube. Over the last couple of years, he's used the medium to offer fans behind-the-scenes footage of his father's and brothers' journey. He has also provided a close look into the way the Colorado football program functions through the channel.

Shilo Sanders loses $200 bet to his trainer in 40-yard dash challenge

While Shilo Sanders wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he decided to create the experience for himself at the Colorado football indoor practice facility in Boulder. The defensive back hired an analytics team that put in place a host of equipment and devices used at the combine to test his athletic capabilities.

In an intriguing moment during his session, the analytics team set out to test the 40-yard dash timer after setup. Rather than running it himself, Shilo Sanders issued a challenge to the trainers in the facility offering $200 to anyone who could beat his preset time of 5.5 seconds.

Cho, one of the trainers ran the 40-yard dash challenge and completed it in 5.3 seconds, securing Sanders’s $200 prize. His fellow trainers erupted in celebration, while Sanders was left surprised by the result. Staying true to his word, the safety promptly paid Cho for completing the challenge.

