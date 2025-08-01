Illinois football injury report: Bret Bielema shares latest update on players ahead of first fall camp practice 

Bret Bielema shared Illinois' injury report ahead of the fall camp. Ahead of the fall practice on Friday, the coach, in a press conference on Thursday, updated on the situation of the team as the new season nears.

Ad

In his injury report, Bielema raised optimism ahead of the fall practice. There were concerns about the fitness of a couple of starters this offseason, but the coach's report made it clear the team is in good shape heading into camp.

“As far as injury-wise, literally, there are two or three guys that will be a little bit restricted,” Bielema said (Timestamp: 3:25). “One guy might get cleared tomorrow and be ready to go. But all of the guys that didn't participate in the spring are all cleared to go now.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“So everything from Kaden Feagin on offense to Miles Scott, Xavier Scott on defense and everybody else, all those guys are 100% cleared, and have been with us really the last half of the summer, July on. So super excited.”

Illinois boasts one of the most experienced teams in the landscape. This has made a lot of analysts predict another successful season for the team after the 2024 heroics.

Ad

Ad

Bret Bielema names a player who could be out of the 2025 season

While Bret Bielema reported a positive situation in terms of injuries, heading into the spring camp, an Illinois player might be set to miss the 2025 season.

"The only guy that could be restricted for us, it looks like the entire season, would be Grant Smith, an incoming true freshman tight end that, unfortunately, has some medical issues that are going to be able to be taken care of,” Bielema said.

Ad

“It's just going to prohibit him from being with us as far as he's with us yet. This summer with us, unfortunately, he got an injury that is going to keep him out of this fall. So really excited about that, to have 116 players enter fall camp this coming week. And we have to be down to about 110.”

With the depth in the Fighting Illini tight end room, Smith's absence is not expected to be felt. However, he's anticipated to be an offensive weapon for Bret Bielema's team in the next couple of years, after recording 91 receptions for 1,594 yards and 27 touchdowns in his high school career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More