Illinois HC Bret Bielema calls Michigan sign-stealing "disgusting" and "sickening" in his latest media interaction

Bret Bielema became the latest college football figure to call out the Michigan Wolverines, who are under investigation for allegedly stealing their opponents' signs. The Illinois Fighting Illini coach labeled the alleged actions as disgusting while speaking to the media on Thursday.

When asked if he has rewatched Illinois' 19-17 loss to Michigan last season, Bielema shared that he hasn't before adding:

"What's being discussed, said, I don't really know anything more than what I know. These stories are always so much better when you're not in it because we don't obviously play them, but in 1992 when I became a GA, I remember my mission in 1992 was to find out when they signal personnel to go on the field, so that's how I started as a young assistant GA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"You gather information every week that way, which is totally legal. We share, we got buddies that play at other teams or conferences, but if something was going on off-campus like it's been noted – that they were at our games before we played that game last year – that opens up a whole ... that's sickening. It's disgusting

"But I'll let them figure that part out. I think, as coaches, we've just got to hold the integrity of the league. Everybody's got to feel that everybody's playing by the same rules and kind of go forward from there."

Check out Bret Bielema's full comments on the Michigan Wolverines here.

The Wolverines are under investigation amid allegations that former staffer Connor Stalions purchased more than 30 tickets to games at 12 of the 13 Big Ten stadiums over the past two years. In-person advanced scouting has been banned by the NCAA since 1994.

Bret Bielema praises Pat Fitzgerald amid Michigan Wolverines controversy

While calling out the Michigan Wolverines amid their sign-stealing scandal, should the allegations prove true, Bret Bielema praised former Northwestern Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald for his integrity.

"I remember being in this league as a head coach at another place where I literally got a call from a coach the day after we played them, they called our people during the course of the game," Bielema said. "It was Fitz at Northwestern. We were at a home contest there, and he called me and said, 'Yesterday, we had a chance, your signals were coming over our headsets.'

"He told his people to put them down, change the channel, and competed in the game. I thought the highest moment of integrity."

Check out Bret Bielema's comments on Pat Fitzgerald here.