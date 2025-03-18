“Imagine these behaviors in Cleveland”: Ex-Jets scout highlights Shedeur Sanders’ red flag in clear message to the Browns

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly doesn't think Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders would do well with the Cleveland Browns. NFL draft analyst Todd McShay predicted the Browns will select Sanders second overall.

"Sanders also seemingly wants to be a Brown despite Cleveland’s track record at QB, and he’s the best pure pocket passer in this year’s class when he’s protected and playing on schedule," McShay wrote.

"If he isn’t ready for Week 1, Stefanski and Co. should still be able to win a few games with Kenny Pickett. And if the front office can get Russell Wilson on the cheap, great. Let all three guys battle it out in camp, with the best man winning the job come late August."

After McShay's post, Kelly questioned why Sanders would want to be in Cleveland. He also doesn't think Sanders will fit well in Cleveland.

"Imagine these behaviors in Cleveland," Kelly wrote.

The behaviors Kelly points out are his unsportsmanlike penalties, his verbal and physical altercations with players and refs. He threw light on some of the past incidents in college football.

Although Kelly criticized Sanders' behavior, the quarterback is considered one of the top prospects heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks him the fifth-ranked prospect.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Buffaloes in 2024.

Former Jets scout gives a stunning draft grade to Shedeur Sanders

Daniel Kelly doesn't think Shedeur Sanders should be a top-10 pick or even be drafted at all.

Kelly says he has an undrafted free agent grade on Sanders' as he doesn't think his game film shows he's a first-round pick.

"I believe Shedeur Sanders is an undraftable free agent as an NFL value —that’s how his game film at Colorado translates," Kelly wrote on X.

Kelly also believes people pushing Sanders as a top-five pick are only hurting him and setting him up for failure in the NFL.

"The greatest irony in the 2025 NFL Draft are the people who are pushing for Shedeur Sanders to go first round. They are setting him up to fail and they don’t even realize it," Kelly added.

Sanders was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024.

