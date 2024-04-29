IN PHOTOS: Jalen Milroe and Malachi Moore enjoy fun day out with Alabama coaches Kalen DeBoer and Nate Oats for Interstate Mullet Toss

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe and strong safety Malachi Moore have a new era beginning this coming season in Tuscaloosa. Following Nick Saban's retirement back in January, the Crimson Tide brought in former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer as his replacement. And being the quarterback specialist that he is, Milroe will be looking forward to bolstering his offensive arsenal under DeBoer.

But before Alabama gears up for the 2024 season, Jalen Milroe and Malachi Moore are using the offseason to fortify their off-field relationship with Kalen DeBoer. Recently, they got together with the program's basketball head coach Nate Oats to participate in a fun annual event known as the Flora-Bama's interstate Mullet Toss.

As per a tweet on X, we see Jalen Milroe, Malachi Moore, Kalen DeBoer and Nate Oats show off their arm skills and accuracy in the Mullet Toss which is held every year at the famous Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar. The Mullet Toss is a famous event where thousands of people participate every year to throw a dead mullet fish as far as they can.

The Mullet Toss serves as an annual charity event and has been dubbed the 'Gulf Coast's Greatest Beach Party'. And this year it looks like the Alabama athletic family decided to make their presence known in the event. In the above photos, both Milroe and Moore try their hands at tossing the mullet fish.

Just over two weeks ago, Kalen DeBoer's debut spring game brought a change in the traditional format where the offense took on the defense. Jalen Milroe put up a decent performance recording 245 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 19 of the 37 passes he made.

Kalen DeBoer wants to utilize Jalen Milroe's dual-threat abilities

During a recent interview, the Alabama coach talked about Milroe's dual-threat abilities, stating he is looking forward to utilizing his running game in the 2024 season.

DeBoer heaped praise on the quarterback's development and growth and said that he is content with the way things have been shaping up so far.

"He's certainly got a different skillset. Him as a runner is something that you have to make sure that you're gonna be able to utilize. He's gotta be able to distribute the football and make throws, make the reads. He's really growing and developing that way."

Do you think Jalen Milroe can lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship in DeBoer's debut campaign? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.