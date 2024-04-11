IN PHOTOS: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban shares heartwarming glimpses from thrilling “Final Four film” during Alabama vs. UConn matchup

Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban, attended the thrilling Final Four matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the eventual national champion, UConn Huskies. She shared numerous pictures and videos from the venue.

Saban shared more unseen images of the matchup; from posing with Paige Kuhn from Bleacher Report, her husband, and to sharing a snippet of Alabama head coach Nate Oats.

“Final Four film,” wrote Kristen Saban.

In the Final Four showdown, the Huskies were able to outs pace a resilient Alabama team in the latter half, securing an 86-72 victory and paving the way for a showdown against Purdue in the national title game, which they eventually won.

Despite holding a four-point lead at halftime, UConn didn’t dominate the Crimson Tide as they did against Illinois in the Elite Eight. Instead, they withstood several challenges from Alabama early in the second half, eventually capitalizing as the Tide’s 3-point shooting returned to average levels.

Despite facing defeat in the Final Four, the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Nate Oats remain optimistic for next year’s NCAA tournament.

Kristen Saban shuts down any chances of Nick Saban ever debuting on social media

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban does not have an official social media account and it seems like it will stay the same. This was also confirmed by his daughter Kristen Saban while talking to ESPN. She firmly dismissed any possibility of her father ever joining social media platforms.

"No chance. People have said they want him on it, and I've said it's just not going to happen. He just learned to text and email. How's he going to tweet something?" Kristen told ESPN.

Despite that, she promised to share occasional pictures of her dad’s life in retirement on her social media account. She then laughed at the idea of Nick Saban clicking Instagram selfies on the golf course.

“We can hope, but it’s not going to happen.”

Since his retirement, Nick Saban has been adjusting to his life and enjoying the mundane luxuries like going to the grocery shop or opening the door for delivery drivers, who get surprised after seeing the coach standing at the door.

"It's funny to see people's reaction when he opens the door because for 17 years, he has never been there to answer it," Terry Saban said.