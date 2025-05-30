Insider claims Hugh Freeze set to play legacy-impacting game early in 2025 season

College football insider Chris Gordy of Locked on SEC believes Hugh Freeze has a legacy-impacting game in Week 1.

Freeze is entering his third season at Auburn and has yet to lead the Tigers to a .500 or better record. It's been a disappointing two years, and in 2025, Auburn will open its season on the road on Aug. 29 against Baylor.

Although it's a non-conference game, Gordy believes Auburn needs to win that game to prove that Freeze has helped turn the program around.

"You go get Jackson Arnold out of the portal, a former five-star quarterback who showed some glimpses of greatness at Oklahoma last year," Goldy said on Locked on SEC (3:21). "Obviously, was dealing with an injured wide receiver room, a banged-up O-Line.

"But, a big game for Hugh Freeze and his legacy at Auburn. I hate to put that much pressure on it, but if he loses that game, gosh, it's like the boo birds are going to come out and at best 7-5 type season. Auburn really needs to start 1-0."

It is a tough start to the season, having to play Baylor on the road at night. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites on the road to beat the Bears, and Goldy calls it a must-win.

If Auburn can beat Baylor in Week 1, it should give the Tigers some confidence going forward. The Tigers then have two winnable games against Ball State and South Alabama, which should put Auburn on track to be 3-0 heading into its game against Oklahoma.

But, if Auburn loses Week 1, Goldy believes Freeze and Auburn could be doomed for a bad season, and fans to turn on them quickly.

Hugh Freeze understands new expectations for Auburn

Hugh Freeze did a good job recruiting, and in the transfer portal as there are expectations on Auburn to have success in 2025.

The Tigers could compete for a College Football Playoff spot, and Freeze understands there are now expectations to win this season.

"I mean, it's Auburn," Freeze said at the SEC's spring meetings, via Yahoo. "It's one of the best jobs in the country. Our roster looks better, and there's a lot of games that you point to last year that could have gone the other way, in our favor. That's a reasonable expectation that none of us should run from, is for some of those (to) start going our way."

Auburn has notable games against Georgia, Texas A&M, Missouri, and Alabama among others in 2025.

