Insider sees Travis Hunter filling two biggest gaps for Jerry Jones’ Cowboys

Travis Hunter is likely to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft next month. But questions have arisen on what position the former Colorado Buffalo will play in the NFL and which team he will be on.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Ed Werder gave us an answer to one of these questions, posting on X that he would solve a lot of problems on one of the historic franchises in football.

"Travis Hunter is the one player capable of enabling the Cowboys to address their two most significant remaining needs — WR2 and CB2 — with one selection. Of course, it will cost lots of picks to move from 12 to where Hunter is expected to be available."

During his time in college football, Travis Hunter was able to establish himself as both a strong wide receiver and a cornerback. This led him to play nearly every play of the Buffaloes' 2024 season, which helped him win the Heisman Trophy.

Werder did not state which position Hunter would be playing while at the Cowboys, but believes that whatever position he will be in, Hunter will help the Cowboys.

This is something that Dallas has been struggling with in recent years. The best wide receiver on the team last year was CeeDee Lamb, and he was the only receiver to record more than 1000 yards.

The overall lack of targets may have been due to the injury to Dak Prescott, but this is a long-term issue with the Cowboys' offense.

Adding Hunter will be an immediate upgrade to this offense. But Hunter can also help the Cowboys with the defensive side of things.

Dallas lost top cornerback Jourdan Lewis in the offseason, leaving a key gap in this position that is awaiting someone to fill. A potential arrival of Hunter to this position will rejuvenate it and potentially the whole defense for the Cowboys.

Can the Cowboys draft Travis Hunter?

It is safe to say that Travis Hunter will be a good addition to the Cowboys team. However, he is unlikely to fall to them in the NFL draft. The Cowboys are currently in possession of the number 12 pick.

A recent mock draft published by PFF this week predicted that Hunter is going to be the fifth pick of the draft. Prediction site NFL Draft Buzz shares this prediction, saying that Hunter will be a top five pick.

This means that if the Cowboys are committed to bringing Hunter to Arlington, they are going to need to trade up, likely to the top five or even the top three.

However, it is unlikely that these teams are going to trade away their pick (and their chance to draft Hunter) to one of their rivals.

