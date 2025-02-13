“Intelligent young men”: CFB fans gush over Shedeur Sanders’ heartwarming gesture for brother Deion Jr.

Shedeur Sanders met with the CEO of YouTube, Neal Mohan, at the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game hosted at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The NFL, in partnership with YouTube, organized a star-studded flag football game on Saturday, the day before Super Bowl LIX.

In a video posted online by Well Off Media on Wednesday, Sanders was seen in a conversation with Mohan and his son ahead of the game. The friendly discussion led the business executive to ask the quarterback if he owned a YouTube channel. Shedeur answered by promoting his brother, Deion Sanders Jr.

“I do, but this is the main one right here,” Shedeur said, pointing at Deion Jr. behind the camera.

The amazing gesture caught the attention of many fans, garnering a lot of commendation. Many were intrigued by the urge to promote his brother’s YouTube channel in front of the online video-sharing platform's CEO.

Shedeur operates a YouTube channel of his own where he shares his “2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders” podcast series. However, Deion Sanders Jr. has a bigger channel on the platform known as “Well Off Media,” which boasts over 500,000 subscribers and often posts inside footage of the Colorado football program.

Shedeur Sanders discloses his top-30 visit

The destination of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is shaping up to be one of the biggest questions of the 2025 NFL draft. However, it’s been confirmed which two NFL teams will host him for his first visits as April's draft draws closer.

In a video by Well Off Media, Sanders is heard telling people at Colorado that the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants will be his first two top-30 visits with NFL teams. The Browns own the second overall pick, while the Giants hold the third selection in the draft.

“The '30 visits' start like March 4," Sanders said during a break in his workout (6:27). "I've got the Browns (first), then the Giants. That's the only two right now.”

Following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL scouting combine, which kicks off on Feb. 27, each NFL franchise is allowed to host up to 30 prospects for visits to its facility. It’s unknown whether Sanders will visit other teams before the draft on April 24.

Shedeur Sanders, who served as Colorado's starting quarterback for the last two seasons, is projected to be an early first-round pick. During the 2024 college football season, he led the Big 12 in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completion percentage.

