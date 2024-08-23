"Iowa doesn't have anything better than this?": CFB fans react to Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz picking Cade McNamara as QB1 for the upcoming season

Kirk Ferentz confirmed his starting quarterback for the 2024 college football season on Thursday. The Iowa coach named Cade McNamara as the starter for the upcoming season during his session with the media while also disclosing his quarterback depth chart.

“If we were playing tomorrow, Cade would be one, Brendan would be two, Marco would be three,” Ferentz said.

McNamara transferred to Iowa in 2023 after four seasons at Michigan. The quarterback lost his starting place to J.J. McCarthy and decided to move on from the Wolverines. However, his first season with the Hawkeyes was cut short by a season-ending knee injury.

Kirk Ferentz's decision to give McNamara the starting role has generated a series of reactions in the college football world.

"Iowa doesn't have anything better than this? a fan asked.

Take a look at other reactions:

"1700 yard season loading," a fan wrote.

"most boring offense in the whole NCAAF," another fan wrote.

"Do they not have NIL or something," commented another fan.

"I mean, that’s good and all, but do we get a successful offense?" one fan questioned.

Kirk Ferentz suspended for violations related to Cade McNamara's recruitment

Iowa announced on Thursday that Kirk Ferentz is set to serve a university-imposed, one-game suspension in the upcoming season. The suspension stems from a violation of NCAA rules, as Ferentz allegedly contacted a player before he had entered the transfer portal.

According to 247Sports, the incident responsible for the suspension is related to the recruitment of quarterback Cade McNamara. Ferentz will be absent on the sidelines in the Hawkeyes opener against Illinois State on Aug. 31 for reaching out to the quarterback illegally in Michigan.

"Coach Ferentz and I made the decision to self-impose the penalties, allowing the program to move forward without distraction," Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz said.

"I appreciate the accountability demonstrated and we will continue to fully cooperate with the NCAA through this process. I have confidence in Coach Ferentz and his leadership, and we look forward to turning our focus to the opening game and the exciting season that lies ahead."

While Kirk Ferentz will miss the game against Illinois State, he confirms that McNamara will be available for the game. This puts an end to the fear of the quarterback also getting suspended.

"I frequently tell our players to abide by the rules, and in this instance, I did not," Ferentz said. "In 26 years as a head coach at Iowa — and more than four decades as a coach — this is my first potential Level II NCAA infraction.”

“I made a mistake and would like to apologize to our players, university leadership, and our Hawkeye football fans. I know Coach Budmayr echoes those sentiments.”

Wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr will also miss the opener due to the same infraction. In the absence of Kirk Ferentz, veteran Iowa staff member and assistant head coach Seth Wallace will take the reins as the Hawkeyes' acting head coach for the game against Illinois State.

