Aaron Blom is the latest college prospect to be implicated in gambling-related violations. The Johnson County Attorney's Office recently filed charges against Blom for underage sports betting.

He's being charged with record tampering in connection to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s examination into sports gambling.

It is alleged that Blom used his mother as a proxy to hide his identity to open a DraftKings gambling account. Between Jan. 28, 2021, to Feb. 22, 2022, Blom made 170 bets via his mobile phone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The legally allowed age for gambling in Iowa is 21, and Aaron Blom was underage during the period when he was making those bets.

The most damning piece of evidence was a bet made by Blom on the Cy-Hawk game. With the over/under set at 45., he bet on the under and the game ended 27-17 to the Hawkeyes after a 45-yard field goal miss by them in the last seconds.

The gambling activity was traced to his phone and back to his dorm room at the University of Iowa campus.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Blom used an account registered to his mother to place wagers, according to court documents.



He even bet the under on the 2021 Iowa-Iowa State football… pic.twitter.com/iqq5C27ZyZ Update: Iowa kicker Aaron Blom is accused of placing 170 different bets totaling $4,400 before his 21st Birthday, via @FOSBlom used an account registered to his mother to place wagers, according to court documents.He even bet the under on the 2021 Iowa-Iowa State football… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Social media users didn't disappoint with their reactions to the news with some in jest asking for him to be locked up.

Allan @bballshinobi @NFL_DovKleiman @FOS $4,400…. C’mon. Just look at how the members of the Congress bet on the stock market

Mell Biv DeVoe @MelGoCrazy1 @NFL_DovKleiman He used his momma name and still got caught lol

SportsBlog.com @SportsBlog @NFL_DovKleiman @FOS Betting the under on an Iowa football game is always the move

B&L PrimeTime Picks @blprimetimepick @NFL_DovKleiman @FOS Imagine a kicker, betting the under 🤷🏽‍♂️. That should tell you all you need to know

MLN @Tootsleeve @NFL_DovKleiman @FOS That wasn’t a bet. That was a risk-free investment.

Aaron Blom and the NCAA's gambling problem

Aaron Blom isn't the first student-athlete to fall foul of the NCAA's new gambling rules.

Gehrig Christensen, formerly of the Iowa Hawkeyes baseball team and a schoolmate of Aaron Blom's, was also implicated on charges of placing underage bets and tampering with gambling-related records.

He also used his mother's account to place 559 underage wagers, with the bets cumulatively totalling $2,400. Of the 559 bets, Christensen apparently placed 23 that were related to Iowa sporting events.

Christensen even announced his retirement from the sport via his Instagram account.

In May, the Hawkeyes baseball team came under investigation by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission for gambling violations. The incident saw several student-athletes suspended from the team.

In what is turning out to be an Iowa-based pattern, the Story County Attorney's office brought charges against Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

He has been implicated in placing 366 bets, with 26 being related to Iowa State sporting events. The wagers totalled $2,799, and one of the bets is alleged to have involved Dekkers in a backup role when Iowa State beat Oklahoma State in 2021.

Three top prospects, Gehrig Christensen, Hunter Dekkers and now Aaron Blom, were all implicated in gambling-related violations within a week. The NCAA has a student-athlete gambling problem on its hands.