Is Bo Nix playing today in Fiesta Bowl? Oregon QB's status explored

Oregon Ducks quarterback, Bo Nix, has been nearly unstoppable this season. Nix guided the Ducks to an 11-2 regular season finish, losing the Pac-12 championship game to the Washington Huskies by just three points. The Ducks play in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. It will be the perfect opportunity to get a consolation for the disappointing way the regular season ended.

Nix is one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in college football and has been very instrumental for the Ducks. Having him call the play at the Fiesta Bowl is the earnest desire of every Oregon fan. However, will he be available to take to the field in the green and yellow colors of the Oregon Ducks?

Is Bo Nix playing today in the Fiesta Bowl?

Bo Nix will be available to play for the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. Following the disappointment of the Pac-12 championship game, Nix announced that he is willing to play in the Fiesta Bowl for the Ducks. The senior quarterback explained that his decision is borne out of a deep desire to play with his teammates again after the disappointment of the Pac-12 championship game. He said,

“I want another opportunity to play with my teammates. I want another opportunity to play for Oregon. After (the Pac-12 championship game) I don’t want to end the season like that. I want another opportunity to go out there and have a blast and go out there and have fun.”

Will Bo Nix play for Oregon in 2024

Nix's appearance in the Fiesta Bowl will be his last as an active Oregon Ducks player. With the game, he will bow out of college football after five incredible seasons. If he starts the game, it will be his 61st career start in college football. The former Auburn quarterback is on course to set several new records in the game.

2023 Heisman Trophy Presentation

With 77.2% pass completion, he's just behind former Alabama star, Mac Jones' NCAA pass completion record which stands at 77.4%. He can also beat Marcus Mariota for the program record of single-season passing yards and touchdowns. Mariota's record stands at 4,454 yards and 42 touchdowns with Bo Nix already at 4,145 yards for 40 touchdowns.

List of Oregon Ducks Players skipping Fiesta Bowl

Daymon David Safety

Ashton Cozart Wide Receiver

Kris Hutson Wide Receiver

Bryan Addison Defensive Back

Trikweze Bridges Wide Receiver

Von Reames Wide Receiver

Tevita Pome'e Defensive Lineman

Ty Thompson Quarterback

Josh Delgado Wide Receiver

Andrew Boyle Kicker

Noah Whittington Running Back

Dante Dowdell Running Back

