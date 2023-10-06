Is Cade McNamara playing vs. Purdue? Iowa QB's injury status explored

The Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves at a crossroads. Senior quarterback Cade McNamara has been ruled out for the season due to a torn ACL in his left knee. The QB has already faced setbacks in his career, as he injured his upper right leg during practice in August and could not attend most of the camp.

McNamara suffered the blow to his ACL during the Hawkeyes’ recent clash against the Michigan State Spartans. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the unfortunate news, stating that McNamara would require surgery. He faces a long road to recovery and can eye a return next season.

Is Cade McNamara playing vs. Purdue?

Cade McNamara won’t be available to play against the Purdue Boilermakers. The Iowa Hawkeyes now find themselves deprived of McNamara’s on-field leadership. However, they have a very confident response as the team seems set to usher with Deacon Hill.

Coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed that Hill, a six-foot-three sophomore, will be at the forefront against Purdue. Hill transferred to Iowa after a stint at Wisconsin and took up the reigns after McNamara’s injury in the victory over Michigan State. He went for 11 of 27 for 115 yards and a touchdown.

While the season for McNamara takes an unfortunate turn, Hill steps into the spotlight with a vote of confidence from the team.

As Iowa faces Purdue, they confront the challenge of Hill leading an offense that currently ranks last in the Big Ten. However, this is a unique opportunity for Hill to prove his mettle against the conference’s second-worst passing defense.

Cade McNamara injury update

The 2023 CFB season for Cade McNamara was abruptly halted during the clash against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 30. In a non-contact play, McNamara was scrambling for a play when he fell awkwardly on his knee. He showed immediate signs of distress. The Hawkeyes’ trainer assisted him off the field as soon as possible.

The Hawkeyes secured a 26-16 victory, but the sight of McNamara on the sidelines told a grim story. He was struggling to put weight on his injured leg. Coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the media, confirming the ACL injury, thus spelling the end of his season.

“It's just a really tough break considering the last two years for him he's had more than his share of obstacles and challenges from a health standpoint,” Kirk Ferentz said. “Your heart goes out to guys when they're fighting hard to have a chance to go out and compete and don't have that opportunity due to health challenges. Good news is he should be fine once the recovery is over.”

As Iowa Hawkeyes adjusts to a season without McNamara, losing their seasoned quarterback casts a shadow over the team’s aspirations. It’s now up to new QB1 Deacon Hill and head coach Ferentz to steer the Iowa ship in the right direction.