Is Caleb Williams playing today vs. Cal? USC QB's status explored

USC quarterback junior Caleb Williams has been one of the most talked about college football players in a long time. As he is expected to declare for the 2024 NFL draft once the college football season ends, there has been a question of whether he will be playing down the stretch.

It appears as if this is like any other week, and with no injury to him, Caleb Williams is expected to play as he has been seen doing pre-game warmups.

Despite having two losses on the ledger, he has been playing incredibly well and is currently 166-of-237 (70.0% completion percentage) for 2,277 yards with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Some people believe that Caleb Williams should be sitting out as he is locked in at the top spot in the 2024 NFL draft and the College Football Playoff and Heisman Trophy are no longer in reach. Fox Sport's Emmanuel Acho is one of those people who agree with this thought process.

It will be interesting to see if anything changes as we get closer to kickoff between the 24th-ranked USC Trojans and the California Golden Bears.

What should we expect from Caleb Williams for the remainder of the season?

While it is an uphill battle for the USC Trojans, they technically are still in a position to make the College Football Playoff.

We have not seen a two-loss program make it into the CFP since the 2014 four-team playoff started. However, Williams is a competitor and will want to play as many games as possible.

Unless the USC Trojans are taken out of the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game, expect him to play until they are eliminated. If they play in a bowl game that is not the College Football Playoff, that is when Williams will be sitting out of the game.

What is the remaining schedule for the USC Trojans?

The USC Trojans have a brutal end to their regular season with four games remaining. They play today on the road against the California Golden Bears and will then host the fifth-ranked Washington Cougars on Nov. 4.

They will be on the road on Nov. 11 against the eighth-ranked Oregon Ducks and finally wrap up the season against the 23rd-ranked UCLA Bruins. This will be a great test to end the year for Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans.