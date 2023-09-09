Is Cam Rising playing tonight? Update on Utah Utes QB ahead of Baylor clash

Although Cam Rising's absence cast a shadow on Utah's offense in its season opener against the Florida Gators, the Utes' 24-11 victory was a powerful statement. The win showcased their depth, adaptability and the strength of their collective spirit.

Rising is seen as the face of Utah's offense, and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham provided an update on the quarterback ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Baylor Bears:

"Cam is doing good things and progressing nicely. He's cleared for all practice activities with no restrictions whatsoever. It's just how he feels and how the injury is feeling after."

Is Cam Rising Playing tonight against Baylor? Injury update on Utah Utes QB

Despite Cam Rising's determined efforts to recover from his ACL tear, he is expected to sit out his second consecutive game of the 2023 season. While he ramped up his practice efforts, sources indicate he's doubtful to play this week.

Rising traveled with the team to Waco, offering a glimmer of hope to the Utah fans. His return could be a pivotal moment for the Utes as they gear up for Pac-12 competition later this month.

How long was Cam Rising out, and when is he expected to return?

Utah fans can remain hopeful that their star QB will soon return, as his recovery is on track. Rising is anticipated to make his return later this month. He would potentially target the Utes' game against Weber State of the FCS next week.

With the Pac-12 opener against UCLA on Sept. 23, Cam Rising could boost the team's confidence with his inclusion.

What is Cam Rising's impact on the Utah Utes?

The 2022 Pac-12 Championship MVP established himself as a top performer for the Utes last season. He threw 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns before his injury in the Rose Bowl.

Despite Rising's absence against Florida, Utah managed to score 24 points. Bryson Barnes is set to make his third career start on Saturday. He completed 12 out of 18 passes for 159 yards, avoiding any interceptions.

Utah Utes QB Depth

Former walk-on Bryson Barnes is set to make his second start for Utah in the 2023 season. Reserve quarterback Nate Johnson, who played effectively in the opener, is expected to have a significant role in the game plan to leverage his speed.

Here's how Utah's QB room looks this season:

Cameron Rising - Injured SR Bryson Barnes JR Luke Bottari JR Mack Howard FR Nate Johnson FR Brandon Rose FR Steve Smedley FR

Baylor's QB situation is also facing challenges as the school will be without Blake Shapen, who suffered an MCL injury in the Week 1 game against Texas State. He is anticipated to be sidelined for two to three weeks.

