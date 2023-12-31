Is Carson Beck playing today in the Orange Bowl? Georgia QB's status explored

Quarterback Carson Beck had a wonderful year in his first full season as a starter, but is he playing today in the Orange Bowl?

The 90th edition of the Capital One Orange Bowl is set as the Georgia Bulldogs ((12-1, 8-0 SEC) face the Florida State (13-0, 8-0 ACC) Seminoles at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Beck is expected to play as the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs. He has played all 13 games this season, and his role becomes even more important for Georgia.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

On Friday in Miami, Georgia ran through its final practice before facing Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Reportedly, Georgia is expected to be without NFL-bound tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims, along with a few reserve players. Beck's presence is considered crucial for the team.

The Bulldogs players talked about quarterback Carson Beck's return next year and his presence in the offense as the Bulldogs gear up for the Orange Bowl. Bulldogs WR Ladd McConkey said on Friday:

“That's our starting quarterback. We played 13 games, and we had him with us all 13 games. So, to keep him in this one (Orange Bowl), and then obviously, he's coming back again next year, it's huge, and he's only going to continue to get better.”

This season, Beck never went below 65% completion, had just six interceptions, and he's expected to appear for the Orange Bowl.

Carson Beck's Bowl prep receives high praise from Todd Hartley

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley said that Carson Beck had an incredible bowl preparation and called him "dude's elite, man."

“I think Carson Beck had an unbelievable bull prep,” Hartley said. “Obviously, just some of the things he's done in practice, some of the throws he's made. Everybody knows he's a very talented passer of the football, but some throws he's made this camp, this bull Camp has been like, wow, this dude's Elite, man.”

Nonetheless, in the high-voltage Orange Bowl, Georgia is making its second appearance in three years, while Florida State is making its 11th appearance, the third-most by any team.

Georgia leads the all-time series against Florida State 6-4-1, with their last meeting coming in the 2003 Sugar Bowl. The two teams will play again in 2027 and 2028.

Also Read: 5 things to know about the Georgia-FSU Orange Bowl's player exodus

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season