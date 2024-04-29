Are the college football spring games over? Take a closer look at 2024 offseason schedule

The 2024 college football season is nearly here, but the offseason is not over yet. The majority of college football teams have already played their annual spring games, as several schools had their spring games this past weekend.

However, there are still some spring games left, as Washington has its game on May 3, while St. Thomas, Dartmouth and Indiana State have their spring games on Saturday, May 4.

Following spring games, the next big thing on the calendar for college football is fall camp and the beginning of training camp in preparation for the start of the season at the end of August.

College football spring game 2024 attendance

With the majority of the spring games concluded, the Ohio State Buckeyes have still drawn in the most fans for their spring game.

The Buckeyes' 2024 spring game attendance was 80,000, which is first place. Alabama is second at 72,000 fans, Penn State drew in 67,000, Nebraska had 60,000 and routing out the top five was Georgia at 55,000.

Following Ohio State's spring game, coach Ryan Day was pleased with what he saw from his team.

"I would say our experience," Day said, via the team website. "We have a bunch of guys who have played a whole bunch of football. Today, there were about 10 players who wanted more snaps, but next year is a long run. There's a lot of guys out there who have played a lot of football, some of them well over 1,000 snaps.

"You look at our defense, the back end, you look at the front and the linebackers, it's a good-looking group. You saw that all spring. They're flying around, they're getting it."

College Football Spring Game 2024 Top Performances

Let's take a look at some of the best performances from quarterbacks in spring games:

Cam Ward, Miami

Cam Ward had a fantastic spring game for the Miami Hurricanes, as he went 19 of 24 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Ward will be the Hurricanes' starting quarterback in 2024.

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Dillon Gabriel is replacing Bo Nix as the Ducks' starting quarterback, as the transfer QB made a good first impression. Gabriel finished the game with 14 of 21 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Davis Warren, Michigan

Davis Warren is battling for the starting job at Michigan and had limited play in the spring game. Warren went 6 of 9 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns, impressing the coaching staff.

Arch Manning, Texas

Arch Manning will be the Texas Longhorns' backup behind Quinn Ewers, but he stood out during the spring game. Manning finished the game with 19 of 26 pass attempts for 355 yards and three touchdowns.

Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Dylan Raiola was the top-ranked quarterback out of high school and committed to Nebraska. He's looking to start as a true freshman, and in the spring game, he went 16 of 22 passes for 239 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.