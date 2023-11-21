Is Donald Trump attending the South Carolina-Clemson game? Ex-US president reportedly set to attend second NCAAF game in 2023

A week after the reports originally surfaced, Donald Trump's visit to the Clemson vs. South Carolina game in Columbia on Saturday is making headlines again. The rivalry game is critical for the home team's postseason aspirations.

Trump is visiting South Carolina around that time on the US presidential election campaign trail. But will he attend his second NCAAF game this year? Here is all we know about the potential Donald Trump Clemson vs. South Carolina visit during game 13 action.

Is Donald Trump visiting the South Carolina vs. Clemson game?

A local South Carolina news station reported, citing NBC sources, that Donald Trump will be in attendance for the South Carolina vs. Clemson game on Saturday.

The story was broken last week by the University of South Carolina student newspaper, Carolina News and Reporter. They had credited Mayor Daniel Rickermann with the news, who later clarified that he had just heard that Trump was coming.

“Only thing I heard is he is apparently coming to the Carolina/Clemson game,” Rickermann told The State.

The University of South Carolina hasn't confirmed the news yet. But the Department of Public Safety is reportedly making preparations in case the former president does turn up.

South Carolina vs Clemson rivalry that Donald Trump might be the witness of

If Donald Trump comes, it will be the second game in 2023 that he will attend. He had earlier gone to the Iowa Hawkeyes’ rivalry game against Iowa State in September.

The Clemson vs. South Carolina rivalry will be a grand affair anyway. It all started in 1896, and the Tigers led the series against the Gamecocks in the head-to-head record with 74 wins in 121 encounters.

Last season, the Gamecocks ended a seven-game losing streak over the Tigers. It was also their first road victory over Clemson since 2012. Shane Beamer, the head coach of South Carolina, has a 1-1 record in the rivalry game.

The Gamecocks are 5-6 so far this season, while the Tigers have a 7-4 record. Can South Carolina start a winning streak of their own and keep their postseason hopes alive?