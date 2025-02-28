“Is this the face of the franchise”: Former Jets Scout urges Browns to review Shedeur Sanders’ controversial film after his bold claim

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is projected to be one of the first players drafted in the 2025 NFL draft. Alongside Miami's Cam Ward, he is viewed as one of the two best QBs in this draft class. He could challenge to be the first pick, but it is starting to look like he will be drafted after Ward.

On Friday, Sanders participated in his media availability at the NFL combine. Although Sanders will not be throwing at the scouting combine, he is available for interviews. In one interview, he spoke about being confident that he could turn around the Cleveland Browns if he was selected by them.

"If that's not one you're trying to do, don't get me," Sanders said. "If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get with me. You should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me."

While his statement makes sense, it is not one that everybody agrees with. Notably, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly does not think Shedeur Sanders can be a leader. He urged the Browns to review clips of 13 moments that he thinks point to red flags in Shedeur Sanders' character.

"The Browns need to watch these 13 video clips, is this the face of the franchise?" Kelly tweeted from his 'First Round Mock' account on X.

The list contains clips from incidents throughout his college career, including unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, verbal altercations and failing to take accountability for his poor play.

Former scout Daniel Kelly says Shedeur Sanders will be a bust

Daniel Kelly has been one of the most vocal individuals against Shedeur Sanders as a draft pick. For several months, he has been posting on X, saying that he does not think Sanders will become an effective NFL QB.

On Friday, he made another post, writing that he thinks he will be a bust:

"Shedeur Sanders has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt he will be a bust if he’s taken in rounds 1-7 on game film —all the evidence is there — as a former NFL Scout, I’ve done the work on him. It’s not hating it’s evaluating.

"I liked and respected his dad as player and have two Falcons jerseys with that last name. I have no issue with the name. I have an issue with the laundry list of concerns Shedeur produced in college."

However, Daniel Kelly has the minority opinion when it comes to Sanders. Many observers and draft analysts believe the Colorado signal-caller is still likely to be a top 10 pick.

