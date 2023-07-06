Is Georgia QB Dylan Raiola the reason Daniel Calhoun signed? A closer look at how the future Bulldogs signal-caller is already calling the shots

Daniel Calhoun became the latest player to join the Georgia Bulldogs' top-ranked 2024 recruiting class, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, who tweeted:

"BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Daniel Calhoun tells me he has Committed to Georgia! The 6’6 355 IOL from Roswell, GA chose the Bulldogs over Texas, Alabama, & Tennessee “I’m Home!”🐶"

Calhoun confirmed the news, tweeting:

"HOME🐶! #GoDawgs @Hayesfawcett3"

Check out both tweets below:

The Bulldogs have already landed three five-star prospects, 13 four-star prospects and seven three-star prospects.

What role did Dylan Raiola play in Daniel Calhoun's commitment?

Dylan Raiola and Daniel Calhoun both visited the Georgia Bulldogs on an official visit on June 2nd. While Raiola had already committed to the Bulldogs, bolstering the roster was one of his objectives.

Raiola helped Georgia land four-star prospects Jaden Reddell, Jordan Thomas, Justin Greene, and Chauncey Bowens within a month of his commitment.

Speaking to Dawgs Daily following the Elite 11 Finals, Raiola shared he wasn't done there, stating:

"Keep building my story - and it's really my whole family's story and everyone who has been with me on this journey. We need to get KJ Bolden on board, Daniel Calhoun, Marques Easley - two big boys. Nate Frazier, there are a few more I'm not aware of, but man, if we get a few more in, we will be good to go."

While Bolden, Easley, and Frazier have all yet to commit, Calhoun's commitment has put Georgia on the right track to fulfilling Raiola's wishlist.

The four-star offensive tackle is the 70th-ranked overall prospect, and fourth-ranked offensive tackle prospect, in the 2024 recruiting class. He has the opportunity to earn five-star status as a senior.

What led to Daniel Calhoun's decision to join the Georgia Bulldogs?

Calhoun's decision to join the Georgia Bulldogs should come as no surprise as they were the first program to offer him a scholarship. The four-star offensive tackle prospect cited his relationship with the coaching staff as a big factor in his commitment.

Speaking with Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Calhoun stated:

"The relationships that I have with the players and coaches also the development. My relationship with the coaching staff is great. The coaches that I’m really close with are coach Searels, coach Bobo and coach McGee."

Calhoun is the fourth, and highest-rated, offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class to commit to the Bulldogs. Furthermore, Georgia's 2024 class is currently the highest-rated in the nation.

