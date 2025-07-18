"Is his girlfriend the director of it?": CFB fans have wild reaction to new Bill Belichick - UNC documentary release news

It looks like a docuseries is being planned for Bill Belichick as he takes over as head football coach at the University of North Carolina.The documentary will reportedly be produced and distributed by Hulu. There's currently no details on exactly what the documentary will cover given Belichick has yet to coach a game as the Tar Heels' head coach after his hiring. On3 reported the news on its official X account.This prompted some interesting reactions from fans on social media, who used the opportunity to take shots at Belichick's relationship with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, as well as other jabs. You can check out some of the best reactions here.&quot;0 games played and we are already making documentaries,&quot; a fan said.&quot;I heard the name of it will be Big Beautiful Bill,&quot; another fan said.&quot;UNC continuing to be an embarrassing program lol,&quot; one fan claimed.&quot;Directed by: Jordon Hudson. Written by: Jordon Hudson,&quot; another joked.Belichick and Hudson reportedly began dating back in 2023. This came shortly after the multi-time Super Bowl winner split from his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday.The 73-year-old former New England Patriots coach signed a contract that will see him earn $10 annually to take over the North Carolina football program. His relationship with the 24-year-old Hudson has dominated headlines recently, with some suggesting the relationship to be unhealthy.Can Bill Belichick flip the North Carolina football program in 2025?Syndication: The Record - Source: ImagnBelichick is inheriting a North Carolina program that went 6-7 overall last season. This was under the former Texas Longhorns' legendary coach, Mack Brown. However, last November, it was announced that Mack would not be returning as the Tar Heels' coach the following season.This prompted a coaching search from the program, which eventually landed them their man in Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach. While Belichick has had an extensive resume coaching in the NFL, most notably for arguably coaching the greatest quarterback in the game's history in Tom Brady, he has never coached at the collegiate level before.Not only will this be a new chapter for Belichick in his football career, but it will serve as a new challenge to attempt and revitalize a program that has seen better days as of late. The North Carolina Tar Heels will kick off their 2025 campaign on Sept. 1 against TCU.