Is Jalen Milroe a potential No. 1 pick? Exploring Alabama QB's chances to go big in 2025 NFL draft

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe returned to school to boost his stock for the 2025 NFL draft.

Milroe led Alabama to the SEC championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff last season. However, Milroe is not expected to be the first pick in 2025.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook's current betting odds, Milroe is +2000 to go first, which implies a 4.8% chance of him landing in that spot. He's tied for the sixth-best odds of going first, behind Shedeur Sanders, Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers, Mykel Williams and James Pearce Jr.

Milroe will need to have a Heisman-winning season to boost his stock past the others to be the first overall pick, but it's unlikely that will happen.

Jalen Milroe working with an offensive-minded coach

If Jalen Milroe is going to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft, it will be due to Kalen DeBoer being Alabama's coach.

DeBoer is an offensive-minded head coach, compared to Nick Saban, who formed his reputation as a mastermind in the secondary. DeBoer brought in Nick Sheridan to be his quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

"As a quarterback, to have an offensive-minded coach and to be around him, it’s always great," Milroe said, via SI. "Coach DeBoer, along the journey that we’ve been on the last couple days, it’s been great to have him around the quarterbacks and learn and grow.

"The thing we can do as quarterbacks is be a sponge for information because at the end of the day, we’re trying to be the best we can be for the team. And so having Coach DeBoer here has been great, so I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Last season, Milroe went 187-for-284 for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had 161 carries for 531 yards and 12 TDs.

Milroe enters the 2024 college football season as Alabama's starting QB as the Crimson Tide open the season on Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky.