Is Joe Milton playing today in Citrus Bowl? Tennessee QB's status explored

Joe Milton's patience finally paid off at the start of the 2023 college football season as he was named the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers. After arriving from Michigan three years ago, Milton, who was backup for Hendon Hooker, waited two years to get the starting job.

He made judicious use of his time as a starting quarterback, passing for 2,813 yards and 20 touchdowns, leading Tennessee to an 8-4 record. As the Vols face Iowa in the Citrus Bowl today, we explore Milton's availability to play in the bowl game.

Read more: Is Joe Milton a junior or senior? A breakdown of the Tennessee Volunteers QB's academic career

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Joe Milton playing today in the Citrus Bowl?

Joe Milton will not play in the Citrus Bowl today. The fifth-year quarterback decided to opt out of the bowl game and focus on his preparation for the NFL draft. Milton announced the decision on social media on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. He extended his appreciation to his supporters, teammates, and coaches.

“Thanks Vol Nation for everything. JoJo out.”

Joe Milton joined the Michigan Wolverines in 2018 and spent the next two years as a backup to Shea Patterson at quarterback. He appeared in just eight games throughout two seasons, passing for 117 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for two additional touchdowns.

He switched to Tennessee after the shortened 2020 season to improve his chances of starting at quarterback. However, he had to wait two seasons at Tennessee before being able to play as a starter in his final year of college.

Who is starting QB for Tennessee in the bowl game?

Freshman Nico Iamaleava will start as quarterback for the Vols in the Citrus Bowl, following Milton's decision to opt out of the bowl. The game will be Iamaleava's first opportunity as a starting quarterback, having only appeared in four games for the Vols as a substitute. He had arrived as an early enrollee and took part in the practice for the 2022 Orange Bowl.

Today's game will not affect Iamaleava's eligibility for a redshirt season, as it is not considered part of the redshirt minimum of four games.

List of Tennessee Players skipping Citrus Bowl today

The following players will not play in the bowl game:.

Tamarion McDonald, DB

De’Shawn Rucker, CB

Doneiko Slaughter, CB

Tyler Baron, EDGE

Connor Meadows, OL

Addison Nichols, OL

Brandon Turnage, DB

Jack Luttrell, DB

Mo Clipper Jr., OL

Warren Burrell, CB

Mekhi Bigelow, LB

Wesley Walker, DB

Jaylen Wright, RB

Jabari Small, RB

Joe Miton, QB

Read more: Is Jayden Daniels playing today in ReliaQuest Bowl? LSU QB's status explored