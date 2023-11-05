Is Johnny Wilson playing today vs. Pittsburgh? Florida State WR's status explored

The Florida State Seminoles have had a flawless start to the season and are 8-0 even without the services of wide receiver Johnny Wilson, instead relying on the sensational Keon Coleman.

Wilson has missed two of the past three games with an undisclosed injury after being hit by two Virginia Tech players on a reception and leaving the game early.

Before the game against the Duke Blue Devils, coach Mike Norvell provided an update on Johnny Wilson's injury status.

"I feel really good about Johnny," Norvell said. "Planning on having him rolling here throughout the week."

Wilson played for three quarters before getting injured again and leaving the game and has not returned since then.

So, will he be available for the clash against Pittsburgh?

Johnny Wilson injury update

During his weekly news conference, Mike Norvell gave an update on Johnny Wilson.

"I think as we're looking into this week. As it gets a little bit further down, we'll have a better clue of the availability," Norvell said. "I know Johnny was out [at practice] yesterday and got a chance to get some practice in. So we'll see what that looks like as this week progresses."

On Saturday, ESPN analyst Pete Thamel revealed that Wilson would not be available to play against Pittsburgh.

Who will replace Johnny Wilson?

Johnny Wilson has 415 yards on 25 receptions, resulting in two touchdowns just behind sensational talent Keon Coleman.

Kentron Poitier, Ja'Khi Douglas, Destyn Hill, Hykeem Williams and Darion Williamson are the wide receiver options that make up the Seminoles' depth chart.

Hill and Williams have nursed injuries as well, but Mike Norvell had positive news about them.

"I know Destyn and Hykeem are both going through their process. We'll see what that looks like as we get to Tuesday," Norvell said.

"Obviously, Johnny and Destyn have both been starters throughout the course of the year. Hykeem has probably ascended as much as any player but having those three guys out gave new opportunities," Norvell added.

"To be able to see Ja'Khi. I know we've talked about him. Ja'Khi has made so many great plays here. Coming off the injury, just working to get back in that," Norvell finished.

Florida State's injury room

The Florida State Seminoles will miss the services of wide receiver Keon Coleman, who was not pictured warming up and has been listed as definitely out in the availability report.

The Seminoles are favorites for the clash against the Pittsburgh Panthers and the injuries don't look like a derailing factor.