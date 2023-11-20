Is Jordan Travis out for the season? FSU QB posts emotional message after major leg injury

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis had been one of the most exciting quarterbacks this college football season. The 23-year-old, who transferred from Louisville in 2019, has been a key component of the Seminoles going undefeated with an 11-0 record.

Heading into their week 12 contest against the FCS team, North Alabama Lions, fans considered it to be a stress-free night for the team and their star quarterback. However, there was a gloomy atmosphere in the stadium after Travis suffered a major leg injury in the first quarter and was carted off the field, missing the rest of the game, which Florida won 58-13.

So has Jordan Travis' college football career come to an unexpected and dramatic end?

Is Jordan Travis out for the season?

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old quarterback's stint with the Florida State Seminoles has come to an anti-climatic end following his serious injury in week 12.

Travis released a long statement on Monday, where he thanked the team, fans and coaches who were a part of his incredible journey with the Seminoles.

"I truly cannot thank everyone enough for the many thoughts, prayers and messages that have been sent my way. I have been overwhelmed by the support from my teammates, coaches, the Florda State community and those around the world.

"Although the injury I sustained on Nov. 18 marks the end of my Seminoles playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade. Being the quarterback at Florida State University had been a dream come true. I'm humbled, honored and forever grateful", Travis said.

He added that he would still be cheering on the team in their post-season games and showcase his utmost support to the place he called home for the last few years.

"The journey this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie ahead. I am excited to be on my brothers' sides every day as we continue our attack. We're all all we got, we're all we need. Job's not finished. Go Noles!"

With Jordan Travis out of the picture, the responsibilities lie on backup junior quarterback Tate Rodemaker. Can Rodemaker continue the Seminoles' winning streak and win the ACC championship and a playoff berth?

What happened to Jordan Travis?

During the week 12 game against North Alabama, Jordan Travis made a running play in the first quarter. He was caught with a hip-drop tackle from behind by North Alabama's Shaun Myers, landing awkwardly on the quarterback's left ankle.

Jordan Travis immediately requested medical attention and was rushed to a nearby hospital to assess his situation. Tate Rodemaker came in for the rest of the game and helped the Seminoles continue their winning streak.