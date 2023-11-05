Is Kedon Slovis Playing tonight vs West Virginia? BYU's QB status explored

The BYU Cougars were blown out by the Texas Longhorns last week. There were calls for calls for starting quarterback Kedon Slovis' demotion after that forgettable game.

Slovis has been an injury doubt all week after the game and it later emerged that was even more dinged up than presumed earlier.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake recently stood up for Kedon Slovis:

“I believe in our players. I believe in Kedon. I believe in our guys. We just didn’t make enough plays,” Sitake said. “When people are looking for sparks and things like that, you lose your players once you start looking for sparks all over the place.”

Kedon Slovis injury update

Junior Jake Retzlaff has been taking part in training as the presumed starter, while Kedon Slovis's status is being monitored by the Cougars.

ESPN analyst Pete Thamel revealed that Kedon Slovis traveled with the team and might even kit-up, but will only be used in an emergency situation.

Who will replace Kedon Slovis?

Kedon Slovis recorded three turnovers, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in the 35-6 loss to Texas. In the news conference after the game, Sitake was adamant about who his QB1 was:

“I think everybody thinks the easy answer is just to get another quarterback in there. How about let’s just protect him first? And you know, give him a chance,” Sitake said.

“When he is getting hit, that’s not his fault. That’s a protection (issue). We had issues with the protection breaking down,” Sitake said. “He was managing the game the way we wanted him to.”

Cougars fans will not have to wait long to wonder how the team would perform with a different signal caller. With Slovis unavailable, backup QB Jake Retzlaff will get a start.

Retzlaff seemed confident during the week in an interview with ESPN 960 Sports:

“I feel very comfortable. I feel like I can go out there and play, and run our offense very effectively,” Retzlaff said. “I feel like I can do anything (coaches) ask me to do.”

The new NCAA rules allow for student-athletes to play in four regular season games and a Bowl outing while maintaining their redshirt status, which is exactly the number of games that Retzlaff would play if Slovis does not return from injury.

One out of the BYU Cougars and the West Virginia Mountaineers will become Bowl eligible after the clash on Saturday.