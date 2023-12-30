Is Ladd McConkey playing today in the Orange Bowl? Georgia WR's status explored

The Georgia Bulldogs play the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl at 4 p.m. ET, but the status of some key players looms large.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey will likely be a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft. Considering that, will McConkey decide to play in the Orange Bowl on Saturday?

Is Ladd McConkey playing today in the Orange Bowl?

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey will play the Orange Bowl on Saturday.

McConkey made the decision earlier this week. After missing some games due to injuries, he decided to play in the Orange Bowl:

“Especially with how many games I've missed this year - I missed the first four, came back, and then missed a couple more after that - any chance I can get out there and go play with these guys, I'm going to go out there and do it and leave it all leave it all out there.”

Another reason why McConkey decided to play in the Orange Bowl on Saturday is because he knows how quickly football can be taken away from him, so he wants to enjoy every moment he can:

“I guess it didn't go the way we really wanted it to. Obviously, the end goal was go to the playoffs win the national championship. We didn't get that but we have another opportunity to go out and play.

"And, me specifically, I know how quickly it can be taken away missing so many games. So anytime I get out here I will take full advantage of it and try to just make the most of it.”

Despite McConkey being a Day 2 pick, the wide receiver will play the Orange Bowl.

Ladd McConkey 2023 college football stats

Ladd McConkey caught two touchdowns this season.

Ladd McConkey played just seven games this season, as he dealt with plenty of injuries.

He recorded 29 catches for 456 yards and two touchdowns this season. He also added 11 rushing yards on one carry this season. In his three-year college career, McConkey has caught 118 passes for 1,665 yards and 14 touchdowns.

What Georgia players are not playing in the Orange Bowl?

Despite not playing the college football playoff, the Georgia Bulldogs don't have many players opting out of the game.

However, they do have several players not playing due to being in the transfer portal. They are:

Mateen Ibirogba, DL (transfer portal)

Mekhi Mews, LB (transfer portal)

EJ Lightsey, LB (transfer portal)

Xavian Sorey, LB (transfer portal)

Nyland Green, CB (transfer portal)

Jared Zirkel, K (transfer portal)

Jonathan Jefferson, DL (transfer portal)

CJ Madden, EDGE (transfer portal)

Austin Blaske, OT (transfer portal)

Jackson Meeks, WR (transfer portal)

Brock Vandagriff, QB (transfer portal)

Darris Smith, EDGE (transfer portal)

Smoke Bouie, CB (transfer portal)

Yazeed Haynes, WR (transfer portal)

Aliou Bah, OL (transfer portal)

Marvin Jones Jr., EDGE (transfer portal)

Logan Johnson, WR (transfer portal)

A.J. Harris, CB (transfer portal)

Joshua Miller, iOL (transfer portal)

