Is Lincoln Riley coaching today? Latest on USC HC's illness for game vs. Cal

The USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has been dealing with an illness throughout the week that has put his availability into question for today's game against the California Golden Bears. He missed practice with his illness and outside wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons led the practice in his absence.

The USC Trojans are also working towards having Kliff Kingsbury elevated to an assistant position ahead of today's game. In addition to Monday and Tuesday's practice throughout the week, Lincoln Riley missed his weekly appearance on the "Trojans Live" radio show with pneumonia. However, he has been seen on the field for pre-game warmups and is expected to be coaching as any other week.

It was definitely interesting to see how the Trojans were going to align the coaching staff if Lincoln Riley was forced to miss this game. When speaking to the media on Thursday, he talked about how this does not happen often.

"Think it's the first practices I've missed in 20 years of coaching, which was not very much fun. Pretty excruciating just to not be there with the guys and the staff. ... I'll do my best to be ready to do my part for the team come Saturday." H/t The Oklahoman

With this game being the last "easy" game on the schedule for the Trojans, they dodged the bullet of missing their coach on the sidelines.

Will Lincoln Riley return to the USC Trojans next season?

Lincoln Riley has been one of the best offensive minds in football recently and has been paired with quarterback Caleb Williams since being at Oklahoma.

Speaking on his return, Riley has been shooting down rumors throughout the year and did so once again during his media availability.

"W're not going anywhere. We signed up to this thing for a long time." H/t 247 Sports

With Caleb Williams leaving for the NFL in the draft after the season, this is Lincoln Riley's moment to prove he can be a competent coach going forward and improve the USC Trojans as they prepare to join the Big Ten Conference in 2024.