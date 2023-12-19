Is Malachi Nelson to Ohio State possible as USC QB gets mired in transfer portal rumors?

The USC Trojans quarterback room took a big blow this weekend as five-star freshman quarterback Malachi Nelson is expected to enter the transfer portal.

Nelson originally committed to Oklahoma out of high school but de-committed and followed Lincoln Riley to USC after the coach took the Trojans job.

After the news that Nelson was entering the transfer portal, Riley was asked about it and said it was a tough pill to swallow for the program.

“Yeah, that part is difficult,” said Riley. “The old school in all of us has all the great memories of the guys that we coach that, maybe, weren’t ready in the beginning and they progressed, got better, and you got to see the end of that.

“So, yeah, it’s part of it now, you know what I mean? It’s just part of the world of college football at this current time.”

With Nelson in the transfer portal, he has been linked to the Ohio State Buckeyes to take over their starting quarterback role.

What would Malachi Nelson to Ohio State mean for college football going forward?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are without a true starting quarterback after Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse.

With McCord no longer in the program, it was expected that the Buckeyes would land a top quarterback to take over as their starter for the 2024 season.

However, many thought former Washington State QB Cam Ward would transfer and play one season at Ohio State. But if the Buckeyes land Nelson, it will change the course of the program's future.

By adding Nelson as their starting quarterback, the Buckeyes would know who would be their QB1 for the next two or three seasons. It would also help recruitment, as having a set starter for multiple years could entice high school prospects to commit to the Buckeyes.

Why did Malachi Nelson enter the transfer portal?

Malachi Nelson was expected to be the Trojans' starting quarterback in 2024 but has now reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Nelson, however, struggled this season with injuries and other reasons, which Riley was asked about.

"Malachi is obviously a young guy. He’s got a world of talent, he’s working hard, he’s had a few physical hurdles he’s had to overcome," Riley said. "He’s certainly going to get there. He certainly has a bright future and has battled for a lot of things."

As of right now, Nelson hasn't commented on why he entered the transfer portal, but the QB is likely looking for a guaranteed role as a starter.

Malachi Nelson College Stats

Malachi Nelson has only played in one game in his collegiate career.

Nelson appeared in USC's 56-28 blowout win over San Jose State on Aug. 26, as the quarterback went 1 for 3 for zero yards.

