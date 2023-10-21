Is Miyan Williams playing against Penn State? Injury update on the Ohio State RB

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will go up against the No.7 Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 8. However, the burning question on Ohio State fans' minds is, "Is Miyan Williams playing?"

The talented running back has been an essential part of the team's offensive firepower this season. As Ohio State and Penn State prepare for this crucial Big Ten matchup, the potential return of Miyan Williams could prove to be a game-changer for the Buckeyes' offense. Both teams currently boast a flawless 6-0 record, and given their history of intense clashes, this game promises to be a high-stakes battle.

Is Miyan Williams playing against Penn State?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The good news for Buckeyes fans is that Miyan Williams is expected to make his return to the field in the game against Penn State. This comes as a hopeful sign after he sat out in a 41-7 victory against the Purdue Boilermakers due to an injury.

With the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions locked in a fierce battle in this critical Big Ten showdown, the presence of Miyan Williams, who has recorded 96 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns on 25 carries, could be a significant factor in Ohio State's pursuit of victory.

Miyan Williams injury update

Miyan Williams missed the previous game against Purdue due to an undisclosed injury raising concerns about his availability for the Penn State clash. However, coach Ryan Day and the team management have officially confirmed that Williams is not currently facing any injury issues.

Ohio State is keen on maintaining its dominance over Penn State, leading the Nittany Lions 23-14 in overall matches played between the two teams.

Penn State expectations vs the Buckeyes

Stakes are high as Ohio State and Penn State prepare to clash on the football field. Ohio State's offensive performance, while strong, has shown some cracks in the red zone.

The Buckeyes have averaged 36 points per game, slightly below their typical average of at least 40 points per game in recent years. This is primarily attributed to their struggles in converting red zone possessions into touchdowns. Ohio State has scored touchdowns on only 60.9% of their red zone opportunities, ranking 69th nationally, below the 62.3% national average. While this hasn't cost them a game yet, it could be a vulnerability against opponents like Penn State.

Penn State Nittany Lions, on the other hand, has an amazing defense. Nearly half of its defensive snaps have resulted in a loss or no gain for its opponents. This stat stands at 46.4%, higher than the national average of 33.6%. However, history is not on Penn State's side. The team has been on a losing streak against AP top-five opponents dating back to 1994. In the past 14 games, Penn State has failed to secure a victory in such matchups. A number of these losses have come at the hands of Ohio State.

While the odds may be stacked against them, Penn State will be looking to defy the historical trends and secure a much-needed victory against Ohio State Buckeyes.