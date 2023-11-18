Is Perris Jones playing today vs Duke? Virginia RB's status explored 

Virginia’s Perris Jones suffered a scary spinal injury last week against Louisville. The running back was involved in a nasty helmet-to-helmet collision while advancing the ball following a short reception, leading him to fumble the ball and collapse on the field.

He was immediately attended to by the medical team of both programs while play was halted, causing some scare among fans. Following a long period of attending to him, Jones was subsequently carted off the field after being immobilized and was taken to the hospital.

Jones is out of the Week 12 game against Duke as the Cavaliers seek bowl eligibility. The running back is not expected to return to action this season as he continues to undergo recovery following his injury.

Perris Jones' injury update

Despite the alarming nature of the hit that led to his injury, the school provided a positive update on Perris Jones hours after the game against Louisville. It was made known that the running back regained movement in all his extremities.

“Virginia running back Perris Jones has regained movement in all of his extremities after being injured during Thursday’s football game at Louisville,” the program announced.

Jones would subsequently undergo a spinal surgery at the University of Louisville Medical Center on Friday. The university announced on Saturday that the surgery was successful and that the running back briefly walked on his feet in the morning.

The university also said that Jones is under observation and will be transferred to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville for additional care when his medical team deems it appropriate.

What happened to Perris Jones?

Perris Jones received a swing pass from quarterback Anthony Colandrea and began advancing the ball up the field before suffering a scary helmet-to-helmet hit. The impact of the collision resulted in a fumble, and he fell forward into a pile of Louisville players.

Louisville trainers promptly rushed out to provide assistance to Jones, as it occurred near their sideline. Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington recovered the fumble and scored a touchdown, but the focus had shifted to Jones, who was on the floor, with officials from both teams gathering around him.

Jones was subsequently carted off the field fully immobilized and transported to the hospital. Notably, Virginia athletic director Carla Williams greeted Jones near the stadium tunnel, offering him a warm pat on the arm before he was loaded into the ambulance.