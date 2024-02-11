Is PJ Fleck to UCLA a potential move as Chip Kelly takes the Ohio State OC job ahead of the 2024 season?

Minnesota coach PJ Fleck has become a candidate for the open UCLA coaching role. In a highly unexpected move, Chip Kelly left on Friday to become the Ohio State offensive coordinator, marking a return to assistant coaching after one and a half decades.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, Fleck is expected to be among the top candidates for UCLA to replace Kelly. His experience in the Big Ten, which the Bruins transition to next season, makes him a top choice.

It's worth noting that PJ Fleck signed a new seven-year contract worth $42 million with the Golden Gophers in Dec. 2022, which will keep him in the program until 2029. It's expected that UCLA will have to pay a significant buyout to bring him down to Westwood.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

PJ Fleck's career and record at Minnesota

PJ Fleck has done a great job since arriving at Minnesota in 2017. He gained attention for his early success, going 11-2 in 2019, but the program faced significant challenges in 2023, finishing with a 6-7 record.

In seven years in charge of the Golden Gophers, Fleck boasts a 50-34 record, which is considered outstanding for a program like Minnesota. He has had four winning seasons and led the program to five bowl games, winning them all.

While Minnesota appears committed to keeping him in the program, PJ Fleck might be taking the next step in his coaching career in college football. A move to UCLA could be the right one for the coach, as he will likely get the opportunity to become a more successful coach with the Bruins.

Other candidates for the UCLA head coach job

PJ Fleck is not the only candidate in the frame for the open job at UCLA. The program has announced that a national search is ongoing to get a replacement for the departed Chip Kelly.

David Shaw is another name that has been linked to the UCLA job, aside from Fleck. Shaw left his role as Stanford coach in 2022 and has been out of job since then. That could make his hiring an easier compared to Fleck and other contenders for the job.

Tony Alford, Tony White, Ikaika Mallory, D’Anton Lynn and Ryan Grubb are some of the names linked to the Bruins following the exit of Kelly on Friday.