Is Quinn Ewers playing today vs BYU? Texas QB's status explored

The third-ranked Texas Longhorns have one of the top quarterbacks in college football in sophomore Quinn Ewers.

They're looking to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race. He suffered a shoulder injury last week in the victory over the Houston Cougars. That has left fans wondering if Ewers could suit up and play in Week 9 against the BYU Cougars.

Unfortunately, he won't, as the injury will force him to miss some time. Coach Steve Sarkisian announced that redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy will start in Quinn Ewers' place. Ewers suffered a grade 2 AC joint sprain and will miss time, but the injury is not expected to be serious enough to end his season.

It will be interesting to see if the Texas Longhorns remains in the College Football Playoff race in Ewers' absence. It will also be interesting to see if freshman quarterback Arch Manning gets into game action.

Ewers, this season, has been one of the Heisman Trophy candidates, as he's 151-of-213 (70.9 completion percentage) for 1,915 yards with 13 passing touchdowns to three interceptions.

What should we expect out of the Texas Longhorns without Quinn Ewers in the lineup?

The Texas Longhorns are in a weird situation as it;s known how long Quinn Ewers is going to be out of action for.

The injury to their star quarterback is going to put added pressure on the rest of the team to step up. While the injury does not have a timetable at this moment, the team's schedule is not too tough in the final five games of the regular season.

The Longhorns have a home game against the BYU Cougars, home against the Kansas State Wildcats and on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs.

They will be the road against the Iowa State Cyclones and wrap the year up at home against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. That's going to be interesting, as they have an excellent running back in Jonathan Brooks and still have an incredible wide receiver in Xavier Worthy.

Obviously, there's going to be a large dropoff from Ewers to Maalik Murphy, but the talent surrounding him should dominate. Texas should not lose another game on the schedule and have Ewers back on the field before the year draws to a close.