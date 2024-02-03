Is the Senior Bowl on TV? Latest update on rosters and streaming details

The 2024 Senior Bowl will see significant college football players who entered the NFL draft class playing in one final game. With 100 players trying to shoot up some draft boards after a week of practice and now a game, it's showtime.

This game will be seen by more than just the scouts in Mobile, Alabama, as it will be airing over linear television and streaming. But what channel will it be on, and how can we watch all the action?

Is the Senior Bowl on TV?

The 2024 Senior Bowl will be available on linear television as the game will air on the NFL Network. Thus, everyone can see some top 2024 NFL draft prospects compete in an All-Star game format. The game can also be streamed on FuboTV or YouTube TV.

The game will take place at 1 p.m. ET, and Andrew Siciliano, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah will provide the commentary for the action. This game may not mean much in terms of wins and losses, but it can change how an overlooked player is viewed throughout the country.

What do the rosters look like for the Senior Bowl?

The Senior Bowl is dividing 100 of the top prospects into two teams. That way, we can see all the top talents ahead of the NFL draft combine and the actual draft.

The rosters are divided into the American and National teams, so the talent is evenly distributed. It also lets us see how players perform after a week of practice. The rosters are star-studded on both sides, so it will be interesting to see which players improve their draft stock. We will also get to see which players had a tough week and are falling on some people's draft boards.

