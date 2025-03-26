Is Shedeur Sanders more pro-ready than Cam Ward? CFB analyst drops blunt take

College football analyst Don Yaeger believes Shedeur Sanders is the most pro-ready quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cam Ward and Sanders are the two top quarterbacks in the draft. However, all signs point to Ward being the first quarterback off the board.

Ad

However, Yaeger believes Sanders is more pro-ready than Ward.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would argue that Shedeur is far more pro-ready than Cam is," Yaeger said on ESPN Cleveland. "You take his preparation, his discipline, his coaching, and I don't mean that by his father, I mean that by guys like Tom Brady who became his coaches. Then you take his pre-game warmup is so much more professional than any other college quarterback I have ever witnessed.

Ad

"Then, you give him the fact that he had a pretty lousy line in both the years he had at Colorado and he was running for his life and still completed 70% of his ball and his touchdown-to-interception ratio was crazy. All of that is because he was able to read defenses, which is far superior to anyone I have seen in a very long time."

Ad

It's an interesting take from Yaeger, given that many analysts have Ward ahead of Sanders. But, Yaeger believes Sanders has all the tools that will translate to the NFL game, more so than any other quarterback in the draft.

Cam Ward is favored to be drafted ahead of Shedeur Sanders

Despite Don Yaeger's comments that Shedeur Sanders is more pro-ready, Cam Ward is likely to be drafted first overall.

Ad

Oddsmakers have Ward as a massive -1600 favorite to be the first overall pick, which implies a 94.1% chance of being the first pick. Meanwhile, Ward is -20000 to be the first quarterback off the board, which implies a 99.5% chance.

Ward went 305-for-454 for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions with the Miami Hurricanes last season. Sanders, meanwhile, went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place