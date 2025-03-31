Is Shedeur Sanders throwing at Colorado pro day 2025? Closer look at QB's decision ahead of NFL draft

One big question about the Colorado pro day is the potential participation of quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is expected to be one of the top signal-callers coming off the board in the NFL draft.

With the Colorado Buffaloes holding their pro day on Friday, exactly 20 days before the draft, there were questions on whether Sanders would throw at the event. However, the former Jackson State quarterback is expected to perform that day.

After finishing the college football season with 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, Shedeur Sanders seemed to be close to Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the top prospects at the position in the 2025 draft.

However, Ward has gained some separation, according to most experts. There was also a recent controversy in which an unnamed assistant coach reportedly called Sanders “brash” and “arrogant”. While some experts believe it could affect his draft position, others still have him as a top five pick.

On the field, there are some questions regarding Sanders’ arm, so his workout on Friday could help settle whatever doubts scouts could have in that regard.

The former Buffaloes quarterback did not throw at the NFL scouting combine or the Big 12 pro day or participate in practice or the game for the East-West Shrine Bowl, so CU's pro day is expected to be the only time NFL personnel will see the former Colorado quarterback passing the ball live.

Shedeur Sanders chimes in on Giants getting quarterbacks Wilson, Winston

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the NFL draft. So, the quarterback was asked about his thoughts as the New York Giants – one of his potential suitors – nabbed veterans Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in free agency.

In the “2 Legendary” podcast, Sanders addressed his thoughts regarding the moves made by the Giants.

"I think it’s a good move for them. I do. … For whatever they want to do, I think it was a good move for them, regardless," Shedeur Sanders said (Timestamp: 19:29).

The Giants' getting Wilson and Winston doesn’t necessarily rule out drafting a quarterback, but with the third selection, the G-Men might be looking to add talent at other positions.

There is also the possibility that the Cleveland Browns, picking at No. 2, could select Sanders before the Giants have a shot. Cleveland is limited by the salary cap as the Deshaun Watson signing completely backfired on them. They also have Kenny Pickett on the roster but could look to add a young signal-caller in the draft.

