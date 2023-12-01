Is the transfer portal good for college football? Taking a closer look at NCAA rule book

The transfer portal has become another pivotal way for college football programs to build their roster. Three of the top-five ranked teams in the latest rendition of the College Football Playoff rankings have been led by a starting quarterback who joined the program via the transfer portal.

Furthermore, we have seen coaches, most notably Deion Sanders with the Colorado Buffaloes, build much of their roster through the transfer portal when taking over at a new program.

Take a look at whether or not the portal is good for college football below.

Is the transfer portal good for college football?

The transfer portal has had plenty of critics, as it has given college football players the freedom to freely switch schools. There have been arguments that giving student athletes such power, particularly in the era of name, image and likeness deals, is not good for the sport.

With coaches often switching schools, though, giving players the ability to leave makes plenty of sense. One such example was 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and projected first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, following Lincoln Riley from the Oklahoma Sooners to the USC Trojans. Furthermore, if a coach recruits a player and is fired, the new player is not required to play for the incoming coach.

Another reason that the transfer portal is good for college football is that it allows players to maximize their abilities. There have been plenty of players who have been buried on the depth chart at one program, only to blossom after transferring.

Michael Penix Jr. started just 17 games over four seasons for the Indiana Hoosiers but has led the Washington Huskies to a 23-2 record over the last two seasons. Penix Jr. and the Huskies are one win away from, presumably, locking up a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Finally, if players are able to find a program that's willing to pay more for their services or offers a better path at reaching their NFL dreams, they should be allowed to do what's best for their future.

Football, at any level, is a physically demanding sport where any snap could bring a playing career to an end. The idea that a player should not be able to maximize their earning potential because they are an amateur athlete is not fair to those who are putting their health on the line.