Is Travis Hunter playing today vs UCLA? Colorado WR's status explored

Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter has been one of college football's most impressive players this season, not only for being electric, but because he has played an incredible amount of snaps.

Hunter has played both as a cornerback and as a wide receiver and before his injury against the Colorado State Rams, he had played the most snaps in college football in the country.

He has 14 combined tackles, an interception and two defended passes as a cornerback. As a wide receiver, he has 353 yards on 29 receptions resulting in two touchdowns this season.

He made a stunning return to action against the Stanford Cardinal last week after being out for almost a month missing three games in that period.

Hunter scored two touchdowns in the disappointing overtime loss after the Buffaloes were 29-0 up at half-time.

So, what is Travis Hunter's injury status before the Buffaloes' clash against the UCLA Bruins?

Travis Hunter's injury update

Travis Hunter does not have an injury designation for the clash against the UCLA Bruins after coming up against the Stanford Cardinals and finishing the game with no setbacks:

"Go to work," Hunter said on Well Off Media. "I had my break three weeks ago. I don't need the rest, and I don't need the break."

Hunter isn't taking any rest until the season ends and he stated as much on the Colorado Buffaloes' "Well Off Media" channel:

“I’m staying here, going up and train with coaches and stuff just get my work in. It’s time to get my hours back up and lock back in football. No more playing around.

"I’m going to work out every day at the facility, so yeah that’s my main thing and that’s what I’m going to do, just continue to get better every day so I could be the best teammate for the team."

Bruins coach Chip Kelly was full of praise for the Buffaloes' offense and even namechecked the wide receivers including Travis Hunter:

"They're outstanding. I think especially on the offensive side of the ball. You know Edwards at running back and then that Trio of receivers with Weaver, Horn and Hunter... They all can really run. They can all really go."

Colorado fans will be glad to have Travis Hunter back from injury but no one will be more relieved than quarterback Shedeur Sanders who had formed a telepathic connection with the wide receiver before his lacerated liver injury.