Is Will Howard's transfer to Texas A&M imminent as Kansas State QB gets mired in transfer portal rumors?

As the transfer portal market evolves, it is becoming increasingly likely that the Texas A&M Aggies will get quarterback Will Howard's services for the 2024 season. The Aggies are under new management after Jimbo Fisher was fired and replaced by Duke's Mike Elko. It's common for new coaches to look to make changes in key positions such as quarterback.

Will Howard would be a fantastic bridge-the-gap option for Texas A&M, as the 22-year-old is a consummated starter out of Kansas State. Even though 2023 was his first true starter season, Howard has plenty of experience filling in as QB1 in 2020 and 2022 due to serious injuries in the Wildcats QB room.

In 2022, he even helped K-State secure a Big 12 championship with a 31-28 victory over TCU. Due to his 2022 exploits, he earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors.

The Aggies recently hired a new offensive coordinator after Bobby Petrino left for Arkansas. Collin Klein is their new OC and the former OC of K-State. This fact could make Texas A&M a more alluring destination for Howard.

The bookies currently give Texas A&M +100 odds of snatching Will Howard, with the school's closest rivals being USC, Ole Miss, Wisconsin and Miami. Howard is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the market.

Will Howard's 2023 season stats

Howard threw for 2643 yards, with 24 touchdown passes and ten interceptions in the 2023 regular season. His 75.3 QBR ranks 23rd among quarterbacks in the nation, and he had a 61.3% completion percentage of his passes.

Howard led the K-State Wildcats to a 7-3 record in the regular season, but they could not repeat the 2022 feat of qualifying for the Big 12 championship.

Will Will Howard be the Texas A&M starting quarterback for 2024?

Don't expect Howard to jump straight into the starting position at Texas A&M, as he will face fierce competition from Connor Weigman for the spot. Max Johnson, who played at quarterback for most of the season due to Weigman's injury, has already left for the North Carolina Tar Heels. This effectively means that if Howard joins the Aggies, the battle for the starting spot would be between him and Weigman.

Weigman was the day-one starter for the Aggies but went down with an injury in the first half of the year. He is a former five-star recruit that the Aggies wish to see become a staple of their lineup.