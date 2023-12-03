Is Will Johnson playing today vs Iowa in Big Ten Championship Game? Michigan CB's Status Explored

Michigan fans will probably be wondering if they will count on Will Johnson to suit up against the Iowa Hawkeyes in today's Big Ten championship game.

The cornerback was crucial for the Wolverines in "The Game" victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, intercepting a pass by Kyle McCord in the first quarter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

However, the player missed much of the second half due to an apparent lower body injury. That raised concerns among the fandom, which acting coach Sherrone Moore tried to dispel:

"I think he just had a lower leg injury, I think he’ll be alright.”

Will Johnson Injury Update

However, the injury seems to have been more serious than initially thought. The player gave the following update on Tuesday:

"That (injury) happened during the week last week, but kind of practice a little lighter so I can make it to the game, and it just flared up again. I feel a lot better than I did on Saturday. Just tweaked a little something. But I was out at practice today, and everything’s good.”

The player vowed to give its best shot at recovering for the Big Ten championship:

"I mean, my best ability is availability, so trying to be available is the biggest thing and trying to be at my best health is the biggest thing, too, so I’m going to do whatever I can to be out there on Saturday, but if that’s not the case, then I’ll be back the next time we play"

What happened to Will Johnson?

Johnson suffered an undisclosed lower leg injury in Week 12's practice. Initially, the injury wasn't considered too serious, and he was cleared to play against Ohio State.

The effort of that game seems to have exacerbated the injury, and the player was forced to leave in the second half.

When will Will Johnson return?

Johnson is doubtful for today's Big Ten championship. There haven't been any updates since Tuesday when the player vowed to give his all to return on Saturday.

The injury isn't a very serious one. It's just that in the final leg of the season missing an important player in a game can be key for any team. He will almost surely be available for Michigan's bowl game.