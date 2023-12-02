Is Xavier Worthy Playing Today vs Oklahoma State in Big 12 Championship Game? Texas WR's status explored

Texas Longhorns suffered an injury scare during their Week 13 clash against the Texas Tech Red Raiders as star wide receiver Xavier Worthy faced multiple injury scares. Worthy exited the game not once but twice, needing assistance to reach the medical tent.

Worthy returned to the field in the second half after overcoming what seemed to be a re-aggravated foot injury from the previous week's matchup against Iowa State. After the game was over, Tony Luginbill from ABC provided an update on the WR's injury, saying:

"Xavier Worthy came out of the tent and has been bouncing around and moving around. It clearly is lower extremity. It looks like he’s trying to work through any type of range of motion, any kind of pain tolerance."

The 20-year-old has 63 receptions, 834 yards and four touchdowns this season. Worthy's presence in Sarkisian’s strategy for the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma State is vital.

Is Xavier Worthy playing today?

The wideout player is crucial to the Longhorns' offensive machinery. Coach Steve Sarkisian also assured fans that Worthy will be fit to play in Saturday's Big 12 championship.

Worthy earned praise from Sarkisian earlier in the season because of his approach to the game. Texas coach said:

“The efficiency that he's playing the game with right now, I'm really proud of him. He's playing with an extreme amount of toughness, he’s playing physical, he’s winning one-on-one matchups and Quinn trusts him.

“I think Xavier has put in a lot of extra work on the jugs, working on his hands and being a steady catcher. So much was made a year ago about the drops that he had and then we find out he had a broken hand.”

If Xavier Worthy is on song against the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys, it would be an easy game for Sarkisian and the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.