"It is not done": Insider reveals most likely outcome for Cam Ward after impressive Miami Pro Day

After the Miami Pro Day showdown, Cam Ward has significantly improved his chances to get picked No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Per reports, he has impressed almost all 32 NFL team executives at the Monday event.

Most importantly, the Tennessee Titans brass — comprising general manager Mike Borgonzi, president of football operations Chad Brinker, and assistant general manager Dave Ziegler — briefly interacted with the quarterback after his drills, which sparked more rumors about a potential link-up.

Reacting to all these latest developments, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared his report on the Titans showing interest in Ward but the process is still unfinished.

It is still too early to reach a final verdict on who Brian Callahan would want in his organization since other prospects like Shedeur Sanders are still on the line to throw, and there will be a couple more meetups later before they finally decide.

Miami star Cam Ward is attracting interest from the Tennessee Titans. (Credits: IMAGN)

"Based on the people I've spoken with, and this is obviously not a surprise, it is looking increasingly likely that Cam Ward is the number one overall pick. It is not done,” Rapoport said on Monday via NFL's official YouTube handle. [Timestamp - 4:45]

“We're not done with their evaluations. We don't even know what team is going to pick number one. But certainly seems the most likely scenario is that cam Ward is number one as far as the Tennessee Titans Go, my understanding, despite the fact that they haven't signed a veteran quarterback yet, still need one and do not yet have it a trend starter, haven't made the firm and final decision that they are making the pick.

"They are still going through the evaluation process that includes, obviously this pro date, includes obviously talking with members of the Tennessee Titans staff dining with them during the course of his pro day and before his Pro Day, told the Titans are also going to have a private workout with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders,” he added.

Apart from Can Ward, Shedeur Sanders could also be in the run for Titans pick

While Ward has made his case, Coach Prime's son Shedeur is next in line. He is scheduled to work out in Colorado on Apr. 4. Like Miami Pro Day, the event will have the presence of almost all 32 NFL teams represented by their top executives and general managers.

Rapoport mentioned prospects like Shedeur Sanders waiting to throw could shake up the projections in the coming days. Organizations will conduct more meetups apart from Pro Days to evaluate the players. Both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are slated to join together for one such meetup with the Titans soon.

